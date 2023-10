Roberta Lovejoy Published 6:00 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Roberta Fay Hall Lovejoy, 90, of South Point, died Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

A Graveside service will be at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington, WV.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.