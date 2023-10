Britney Parsons Published 7:50 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

Britney Jean Parsons, 34, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Oct. 17, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.