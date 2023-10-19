Kathy Sigmon Published 7:52 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

Kathy Smith Sigmon, 69, of Proctorville, died on Oct. 18, 2023 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Dermond Sigmon.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., also at the funeral home.

Email newsletter signup

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.