Teri Sites Published 3:20 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Teri Sites, 72, of Ironton, died Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 at the Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born April 28, 1951, to the late Billie and Gloria (Bond) Bryant and also preceded in death by her husband Jerry Lee Sites on March 8, 2014.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, with Brother Dave Schug officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery, 94 County Rd. 44S, Ironton. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.