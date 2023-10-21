Area high school football playoff schedule
Published 10:05 pm Saturday, October 21, 2023
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Friday’s Playoff Games, Oct. 27
Division 5
Worthington Christian at Ironton
Portsmouth at Fairland
South Point at Barnesville
New Lexington at Harvest Prep
Belmont Union Local at West Muskingum
Utica at Columbus Academy
Africentric at Wheelersburg
Heath at Portsmouth West
Division 6
Rock Hill at Sugarcreek Garaway
Coal Grove at Galion Northmor
Grove City Christian at West Jefferson
Tuscarawas Valley at Fort Frye
Glouster Trimble at Marion Elgin
Newcomerstown at Columbus Grandview Heights
East Knox at Martins Ferry
Bellaire at Nelsonville-York