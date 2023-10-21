Area high school football playoff schedule

Published 10:05 pm Saturday, October 21, 2023

By Staff Reports

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Friday’s Playoff Games, Oct. 27

Division 5

Worthington Christian at Ironton

Portsmouth at Fairland

South Point at Barnesville

New Lexington at Harvest Prep

Belmont Union Local at West Muskingum

Utica at Columbus Academy

Africentric at Wheelersburg

Heath at Portsmouth West

Division 6

Rock Hill at Sugarcreek Garaway

Coal Grove at Galion Northmor

Grove City Christian at West Jefferson

Tuscarawas Valley at Fort Frye

Glouster Trimble at Marion Elgin

Newcomerstown at Columbus Grandview Heights

East Knox at Martins Ferry

Bellaire at Nelsonville-York

