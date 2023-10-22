VFW donates $5K to Harvest for the Hungry Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 22, 2023

The holiday season is fast approaching and a food pantry in the city received a generous gift toward their charitable efforts planned for that time.

On Wednesday, Ironton VFW Post 8850 donated $5,000 to Harvest for the Hungry in Ironton.

“This is to help for the holiday season,” Louie Sheridan, post commander for the VFW, said when presenting the check to Diane Porter, the pantry’s director.

Harvest for the Hungry conducts a large giveaway prior to Thanksgiving each year, in which the pantry provides recipients with enough food items to prepare a full Thanksgiving dinner.

“This will help pay for the rest of the turkeys,” Porter said, when thanking Sheridan, noting that they would be giving out $8,000 worth of them.

In addition to the Thanksgiving giveaway, the pantry also does regular food distribution throughout the year.

“You do great things and this will go where it is needed,” Sheridan said. “Keep up the good work.”

More information on the pantry’s programs can be found at http://harvestforthehungry.weebly.com.