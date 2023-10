Cheri McFann Published 8:35 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

Cheri Ann McFann, 75, of Wheelersburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023 at SOMC Hospice Care in Portsmouth.

Service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home is honored to assist the family in their time of need.

