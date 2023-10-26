Debbie Ferguson

Published 8:32 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

By Obituaries

Debbie Lynn Ferguson, 68, of Crown City, died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at her home. 

She is survived by her husband, Donny Ferguson. 

Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Napier Family Cemetery, Wayne, West Virginia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. 

Email newsletter signup

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com. 

More Obituaries

Chester Young

John Fierce

Pat Tisdale

Cheri McFann

Print Article

  • Polls

    How cold is too cold — At what point does the temperature have to fall to before you turn on your furnace?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections