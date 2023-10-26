Debbie Ferguson Published 8:32 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

Debbie Lynn Ferguson, 68, of Crown City, died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at her home.

She is survived by her husband, Donny Ferguson.

Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Napier Family Cemetery, Wayne, West Virginia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Email newsletter signup

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.