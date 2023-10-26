Jerry Boggs Published 8:31 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

July 10, 1946 — Oct. 30, 2023

Jerry Boggs, 77, of Ironton, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023 at his home.

He was born July 10, 1946 in Cabell County, West Virginia, son of the late Leeman and Lilly Lawson Boggs.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce K. Boggs. Jerry worked for South Point Local School District as a bus driver and was the chaplain for South Point Village Council.

He also served as the associate pastor at South Point First Church of the Nazarene and loved his church family dearly.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Friends may visit noon-1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist with Jerry’s arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.