Lisa Harmon Published 8:33 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

Dec. 1, 1962 — Oct. 23, 2023

Lisa Faye Harmon, 60 of Willow Wood, passed away Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.

Lisa was born Dec. 1, 1962, in Marion, the daughter to the late Lewis Springer, Jr. and Faye (Runyon) Mahon.

Email newsletter signup

She is survived by her husband, Donald “Robbie” Harmon, whom she married on Sept. 21, 1987.

Lisa was a graduate of Burch High School in Delbarton, West Virginia and completed her education at Collins Career Technical Center, where she received her nursing certificate as a licensed practical nurse.

She used her knowledge of nursing working for Bryant Nursing Home. But her favorite job was being “Granny” to her grandchildren, plus all the others who she came in contact with. She loved boating, fishing, camping, and arts and crafts, but, most of all, spending time with her family.

Those left to mourn her death, along with her husband Robbie are, her children, Sabrina Harmon of Coal Grove, Angela Jordan, of South Point, and Jonathon Harmon, of Scottown. Her siblings, Phillip Springer, of Delbarton, West Virginia, John Springer, of Ragland, West Virginia, Eddie (Maggie) Springer, of Chapmanville, West Virginia, and Sherry (Wess) Justice, of Ragland, West Virginia. Also, her three special grandchildren, Rylee Harmon, Makayla Jordan and Braydon Jordan.

Keeping with Lisa’s wishes, there will be no services. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th Street, Ironton, is honored to assist the Harmon family during their time of need. To offer condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.