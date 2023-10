Aracoma Richards Published 5:35 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

Aracoma Richards, 14, of Proctorville, died Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

She is survived by her mother, Ashley, and stepfather, Elbert Davis.

Funeral service was Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Pastor Dale Barnett. Burial followed in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www. ehallfuneralhome.com.