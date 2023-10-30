Harold Moore

Published 5:37 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

By Obituaries

Harold Warren Moore, 65, of Crown City, died Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Maxine Clark Moore.

There will be a graveside service Friday at Miller Memorial Gardens at 12:30pm. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Email newsletter signup

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

Dustin Clark

Stephen Bryant

Aracoma Richards

Patricia Daniels

Print Article

  • Polls

    How cold is too cold — At what point does the temperature have to fall to before you turn on your furnace?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections