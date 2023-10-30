Harold Moore Published 5:37 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

Harold Warren Moore, 65, of Crown City, died Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Maxine Clark Moore.

There will be a graveside service Friday at Miller Memorial Gardens at 12:30pm. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Email newsletter signup

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.