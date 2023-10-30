World Community Day event set for Friday Published 12:00 am Monday, October 30, 2023

By HEATH HARRISON

The Ironton Tribune

Church Women United will host their annual World Community Day event on Friday, seeking to collect donations for a good cause.

Sharon Whitehead, with the group, said the event will take place at 1 p.m. at Community of Christ, located at 308 Ellison St. in Ironton. This year’s theme is “Living a Legacy of Love: Doing God’s Work.”

Donations will be collected for the Lawrence County Domestic Violence Shelter, including towels, washcloths, paper products and personal hygiene items.

CWU was founded in 1941 and is a racially, culturally and theologically inclusive Christian women’s movement celebrating unity in diversity and working for a world of peace and justice.

For more information on World Community Day, contact Whitehead at 740-516-1141.

For background on CWU, visit www.churchwomenunited.net.