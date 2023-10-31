Benjamin Young Published 3:46 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Benjamin Harrison Young, 56, of Ironton, died peacefully at home after an extended illness.

He was born in Columbus, the son of the late Benjamin Harrison Young Sr. and Barbara Haney Young.

He was a 1985 graduate of Dawson-Bryant High School and a 2001 graduate of Ohio University with a degree in nursing. He was a registered nurse at Cabell Huntington Hospital for more than 15 years, where he took great care of his patients in the Interventional Radiology clinic.

For those of us who were fortunate enough to know him and receive his love and friendship, he will be greatly missed. His family will also benefit from his example of a life selflessly and well lived. He was a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus and enjoyed watching sports and loved being a PaPaw.

Those left to celebrate his life and cherish his memory are his beloved wife of nearly 35 years, Molly Sheridan Young, and their children, Timothy “TJ” Young (Jenna), Benjamin Trey Young (Maddy) and Karly (Gavin) Jenkins; his mother, Barbra Young; his sister, Bonita (DJ) Cohenour, and his grandson (and best buddy), Crosby Benjamin Young.

He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Young, and his mother and father-in-law, Patrick and Kathleen Sheridan.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Lawrence O’Toole Church at noon on Saturday. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until time of the mass at St Lawrence O’Toole Church, Sixth and Center streets, Ironton.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Young family during this difficult time. To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.