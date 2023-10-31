Gary Scarberry Published 1:51 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Gary David Scarberry, 83, of Barboursville, West Virginia, died Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Amos Scarberry. He retired from Special Metals.

Funeral service will be conducted 6 p.m. Thursday at Apostolic Life Cathedral, Huntington, West Virginia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service also at the church. Private family burial will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.