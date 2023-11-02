Wine tasting event set for Saturday Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

Ironton aLive will be having their fifth annual Wine tasting event next weekend and, this year, adding craft beer by Patties and Pints.

The event will be on Saturday at the Ironton Marriott from 1-5 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door only and attendees will get six drink tickets for $40. Extra tickets will be available/

Wiley Dew will return to the event to perform live music and finger food will be furnished. An art show with local artists is also planned.

Email newsletter signup

Ironton aLive chairperson Christy Philips and Secretary Marye Long are chairing the event.

TownePlace Suites by Marriott is located at 802 Washington St. in Ironton.

Tickets are available at the following locations: Unger’s Shoe Store, The Depot bar area, Pattie’s & Pints, The Armory, Holiday Inn Express and TownePlace Suites Marriott. They can also be purchased at the door on the day of the event.