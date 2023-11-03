Gary Scarberry Published 7:10 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

Gary David Scarberry, 83, of Barboursville, West Virginia, died Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Amos Scarberry. He retired from Special Metals.

Funeral service was Thursday at Apostolic Life Cathedral, Huntington, West Virginia.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.