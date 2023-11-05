Winners announced for coloring, poster contests
Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 5, 2023
GETAWAY — The Lawrence Soil & Water Conservation District held their 76th Annual Meeting and Banquet on Sept. 23 at the Collins Career Technical Center.
The District sponsored a Coloring Contest for county first grade students that had 366 entries from six elementary schools. A poster contest was also sponsored for county fifth grade students and had 269 entries from five elementary schools.
On Sept. 14, the District sponsored a Land Use/Soils Judging Contest, with Symmes Valley FFA and Collins Career Technical Center FFA participating. The top three county winners for each contest were recognized and presented with cash awards, along with certificates of recognition from the office of U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio.
The top three county winners for the First Grade Coloring Contest were:
1st – Kennedi Johnson, from Burlington Elementary
2nd – Gray Owens, from Symmes Valley Elementary
3rd – Hoyt Lawless, from Sugar Creek Christian Academy
Top three area school Coloring Contest Winners were:
Burlington Elementary
1st -Kennedi Johnson
2nd -Adam Uhde
3rd -Xander Jeffers
Dawson-Bryant Elementary
1st-Marleigh Kellogg
2nd -Sutton Hankins
3rd-Allie Cary
Fairland East Elementary
1st-Brynn Ferguson
2nd-Emma Kilgore
3rd-Beckett Darling
South Point Elementary
1st-Leah Maynard
2nd-Emma Freeman
3rd-Judah Duty
Sugar Creek Christian Academy
1st-Hoyt Lawless
2nd-Cambrie Cumpston
3rd-Daisy Lovejoy
Symmes Valley Elementary
1st-Gray Owens
2nd-Name Unavailable
3rd-Brynleigh Justice
The top three county winners for the Fifth Grade Poster Contest were:
1st – Ryker Johnston, from Fairland West Elementary
2nd – Lydia Black, from Sugar Creek Christian Academy
3rd – Stephanie Dufore, from Fairland West Elementary.
Top three area school poster contest winners:
Chesapeake Elementary
1st – Cheyenne Stallo
2nd – Easton Wood
3rd – Dalila Russell
Fairland West Elementary
1st – Ryker Johnston
2nd – Stephanie Dufore
3rd – Brielle Wilson
South Point Elementary
1st – Sofia Ellis
2nd – Leela Nelson
3rd – Adriyana Canada
Symmes Valley Elementary
1st – Ricky Bailey
2nd – Willow Lunsford
3rd – Rayne Finley
Sugar Creek Christian Academy
1s t- Lydia Black
2nd – Demi Marcum
3rd – Austin Campbell
SOILS Judging Contest
Top three FFA Soil judging winners were:
Urban Soils/Land Use from Collins Career & Technical Center
1s t- Gregory Reynolds
2nd – James Bevins
3rd – Matthew Weber
Top Three FFA Rural Soils/Land Use winners from Symmes Valley High School were:
1st – Garrett Malone
2nd – Jordyn Shaffer
3rd – Tucker Ross