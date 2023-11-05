Winners announced for coloring, poster contests Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

GETAWAY — The Lawrence Soil & Water Conservation District held their 76th Annual Meeting and Banquet on Sept. 23 at the Collins Career Technical Center.

The District sponsored a Coloring Contest for county first grade students that had 366 entries from six elementary schools. A poster contest was also sponsored for county fifth grade students and had 269 entries from five elementary schools.

On Sept. 14, the District sponsored a Land Use/Soils Judging Contest, with Symmes Valley FFA and Collins Career Technical Center FFA participating. The top three county winners for each contest were recognized and presented with cash awards, along with certificates of recognition from the office of U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio.

The top three county winners for the First Grade Coloring Contest were:

1st – Kennedi Johnson, from Burlington Elementary

2nd – Gray Owens, from Symmes Valley Elementary

3rd – Hoyt Lawless, from Sugar Creek Christian Academy

Top three area school Coloring Contest Winners were:

Burlington Elementary

1st -Kennedi Johnson

2nd -Adam Uhde

3rd -Xander Jeffers

Dawson-Bryant Elementary

1st-Marleigh Kellogg

2nd -Sutton Hankins

3rd-Allie Cary

Fairland East Elementary

1st-Brynn Ferguson

2nd-Emma Kilgore

3rd-Beckett Darling

South Point Elementary

1st-Leah Maynard

2nd-Emma Freeman

3rd-Judah Duty

Sugar Creek Christian Academy

1st-Hoyt Lawless

2nd-Cambrie Cumpston

3rd-Daisy Lovejoy

Symmes Valley Elementary

1st-Gray Owens

2nd-Name Unavailable

3rd-Brynleigh Justice

The top three county winners for the Fifth Grade Poster Contest were:

1st – Ryker Johnston, from Fairland West Elementary

2nd – Lydia Black, from Sugar Creek Christian Academy

3rd – Stephanie Dufore, from Fairland West Elementary.

Top three area school poster contest winners:

Chesapeake Elementary

1st – Cheyenne Stallo

2nd – Easton Wood

3rd – Dalila Russell

Fairland West Elementary

1st – Ryker Johnston

2nd – Stephanie Dufore

3rd – Brielle Wilson

South Point Elementary

1st – Sofia Ellis

2nd – Leela Nelson

3rd – Adriyana Canada

Symmes Valley Elementary

1st – Ricky Bailey

2nd – Willow Lunsford

3rd – Rayne Finley

Sugar Creek Christian Academy

1s t- Lydia Black

2nd – Demi Marcum

3rd – Austin Campbell

SOILS Judging Contest

Top three FFA Soil judging winners were:

Urban Soils/Land Use from Collins Career & Technical Center

1s t- Gregory Reynolds

2nd – James Bevins

3rd – Matthew Weber

Top Three FFA Rural Soils/Land Use winners from Symmes Valley High School were:

1st – Garrett Malone

2nd – Jordyn Shaffer

3rd – Tucker Ross