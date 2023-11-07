Larry Keeney Published 2:38 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Larry A. Keeney, 76, of Chesapeake, died Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Keeney.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will follow at Getaway Cemetery, Getaway.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.