Larry Keeney

Published 2:38 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Larry A. Keeney, 76, of Chesapeake, died Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.  

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Keeney.  

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will follow at Getaway Cemetery, Getaway.  

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.   

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

