Timothy Workman Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Timothy Wayne Workman, 64. of Ashland, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland.

He is survived by his wife, Sheleia (Roach) Workman.

A memorial service took place on Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

Email newsletter signup

To offer the Workman family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.