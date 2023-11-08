Fatal crash under investigation Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

POMEROY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 7 near milepost 3 on Sunday.

According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at about 9:08 p.m., after a pursuit initiated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia, stemming from a reported domestic violence situation.

A 2006 Ford Mustang being driven by Zackary Jeffers, 30, of Rutland, was traveling northbound on State Route 7 when it traveled left of center. The vehicle then struck a 2015 Hyundai Elantra head-on that was being driven by 33-year-old Zachary Carson of Athens.

Carson was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Jeffers was taken to the Holzer Emergency Room in Pomeroy where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Pomeroy Police Department, West Virginia State Police, Point Pleasant Police Department, Meigs County Coroner, Meigs County EMS, Mason County EMS, Middleport Fire Department, Pomeroy Fire Department, Meigs County ODOT, Anderson-McDaniel Funeral Home, Stapleton’s Towing, Riverside Towing and Westfall Towing Assisted at the scene.

The release did not specify which driver was being pursued.