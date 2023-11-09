BOE announces plan for Ironton mayoral runoff Published 2:42 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

Voting to take place Nov. 20-21 at one polling location

The Lawrence County Board of Elections has announced plans for the Ironton mayoral runoff election.

Incumbent Mayor Sam Cramblit II and challenger Amanda Cleary will face each other in voting, which will take place Nov. 20-21, Cathy Snider, director of BOE, said.

Email newsletter signup

The board held an emergency meeting on Wednesday to lay out plans for voting.

Due to the short time frame, there will be no early voting or absentee ballots in this election, Snyder said.

She pointed out that the two-week timeframe is laid out in the Ironton City Charter, and the board is following that.

Ironton is the only municipality in the county that has a runoff election. All others are determined by the candidate who received the highest number of votes.

The last runoff for the city took place in 2015, when Katrina Keith defeated Bob Cleary in that year’s mayoral race.

Snyder said there will be one polling place for the city, at the Lawrence County Board of Election Office, located at 1305 S. Third Street in Ironton.

Hours of voting on Monday, Nov. 20 will be from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21 will follow standard Election Day hours, with voting taking place from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Those with questions can call the board office at 740-532-0444.

The runoff will be a new election and those who previously voted on Nov. 7 will need vote to again, as those votes do not count toward this election. The candidate who gets a majority of votes will be the winner.

Ironton mayoral runoff

When: Nov. 20 – 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Nov. 21 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Where: Lawrence County Board of Elections, 1305 S. 3rd St., Ironton

Format: In-person voting only