Gina Ratliff Published 3:17 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

Gina Renae Ratliff, 56, of Ironton, died at her home on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. She is survived by her husband; Ronald Ratliff.

Graveside service were held Friday in Hecla Cemetery.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.