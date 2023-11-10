Virginia Kerns Published 3:16 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

March 10, 1933–Nov. 7, 2023

Virginia J. “Jenny / Rube” Kerns, 90, of Pedro, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 at the Harbor Health Care Center in Ironton.

The Pedro native was born March 10, 1933, a daughter of the late John Stamper and Margaret (Heading) Stamper.

Virginia was a 1950 graduate of Pedro High School and of the Baptist faith.

She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Frank Kerns, her son; Ronald Kerns, a grandson; Casey Kerns, her son-in-law; Ricky Markel, her brothers; Rick Stamper, Carroll Stamper, Homer Stamper, Johnny Stamper, Kenneth Stamper, Charles Stamper, Isom Stamper, her sisters; Mandy Pierce, Mary Pugh and Doris Lee Stamper

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter; Debra Markel, of Pedro, her brother; James Stamper, of Kitts Hill, her sisters; Joann Richardson, of Defiance, Evelyn Bruce, of Oak Hill, four grandchildren; Chastity (Mark) McFann, Mitchell (Krissye) Kerns, Jenny Lind Kerns and Samantha (Lukas) Morris, 14 great grandchildren, eight great-greatgrandchildren and another one expected in 2024.

She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her dearly.

Funeral services are Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Ronnie Blagg officiating. Burial will follow in Puckett Cemetery.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.