Ironton headlines all-district picks Published 12:52 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

Terry, Patterson, Jackson earn top individual honors

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

It was Mr. Electric and Mr. Consistency.

Ironton Fighting Tigers’ junior Shaun “Mr. Electric” Terry and Fairland Dragons’ senior quarterback Peyton “Mr. Consistency” shared the Offensive Player of the Year award to top the Sports Writers Southeast All-District awards.

Ironton also had another award winner as 6-foot-3, 285-pound senior Noah Patterson was selected Lineman of the Year.

Terry made big and exciting plays in all three phases of the game to help Ironton post a 9-1 record this season.

Terry ran 17 times for 323 yards and 4 touchdowns, caught 21 passes for 413 yards and 8 TDs, returned 5 punts for 105 yards and 15 kickoff returns for 499 yards.

Jackson was 155-of-219 passing for 71 percent with 32 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions.

He also ran 50 times for 181 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Patterson is a three-year starter and has been a two-way starter. He has committed to play for Eastern Michigan University.

Both Ironton and Fairland finished 9-1 this season with the Fighting Tigers winning the Ohio Valley Conference title and reaching the Division 5 Region 19 semifinals.

Joining Terry and Patterson on the district first team were several other Ironton teammates.

Junior Braden Schreck (6-2, 185) who played wide receiver, defensive back, quarterback and punter.

Senior Bailey Thacker played quarterback and threw for more than 1,000 yards. The 6-3, 210-pound Thacker also play some tight end and defensive end.

Junior defensive lineman Aiden Layne (6-1, 240) and senior linebacker and defensive back Aris Pittman (6-2, 190) were both first team defensive selections while sophomore running back Zayne Williams (5-9, 200) was an offensive pick.

Named special mention were junior defensive back Josh Johnson (6-3, 180), junior defensive end and linebacker Jesse Copas (5-9, 185), junior linebacker Austin Bump (6-0, 205) and junior lineman Bowen Gossett (6-2, 255).

Jackson was joined on the first team by senior wide receiver Brycen Hunt (6-1, 170), senior linebacker Ryan Dixon (6-1, 225), junior linebacker Quentin Cremeans (6-1, 215) and senior defensive back Garrett Spence (6-1, 175).

Named special mention for the Dragons were senior defensive end Tristan Dailey (6-0, 21), senior wide receiver Christian Collins (6-1, 175) and junior all-purpose player Jack Hayden (6-1, 180).

The South Point Pointers landed 3 players on the first team led by senior all-purpose player Eli Wilburn (5-10, 160) who was a threat running, catching and returning kicks.

Senior running back Blaine Freeman (5-9, 190) made first team for the second straight season as did junior wide receiver Brayden Hanshaw (6-2, 175).

Selected special mention was senior lineman Anthony Burks (5-11, 260) and senior linebacker Gage Chapman (5-9, 160).

The Chesapeake Panthers senior running back Camron Shockley (5-7, 145) and junior defensive back Drew Plantz (5-7, 140) were first team while junior linebacker Garrett Napier (6-0, 295) was special mention.

In Division 6, the Rock Hill Redmen and Coal Grove Hornets each had 5 players selected.

Rock Hill senior running back and linebacker Levi Jiles (5-11, 190), junior defensive back and running back Anthony Stamper (5-10, 165) and sophomore lineman Daniel Medinger (6-4, 285) were on the first team.

Named special mention were senior lineman Chase Blevins (6-0, 265) and junior linebacker Chase Sizemore (5-10, 155).

Coal Grove sophomore running back Kaden Murphy (5-8, 165) who ran for 1,4332 yards was named first team along with senior lineman Brett Klaiber (6-3, 275) and senior defensive back (5-10, 170) Devin Bloomfield.

Selected special mention were junior linebacker Joey Scarberry (6-0, 200) and sophomore running back and linebacker Caden Turner (6-4, 200).

In Division 7, the Symmes Valley Vikings 6-3, 175-pound junior running back and linebacker Will Jones and 5-9, 195-pound junior linebacker and offensive lineman Caiden Mount were first team selections.

Green Bobcats senior Braxton Conschafsky (5-9, 170) who played running back and linebacker was special mention.

Southeast Ohio All-District Football Teams

Area Selections

Division 5

First Team

Player, Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.

Shaun Terry, Ironton All-Purpose 5-10 175 Jr.

Noah Patterson, Ironton OL 6-03 285 Sr.

Braden Schreck, Ironton WR-QB 6-02 185 Jr.

Bailey Thacker, Ironton QB-TE 6-03 210 Sr.

Zayne Williams, Ironton RB 5-09 200 So.

Aris Pittman, Ironton LB-DB 6-02 190 Sr.

Aiden Layne, Ironton DL 6-01 240 Jr.

Peyton Jackson, Fairland QB 5-11 180 Sr.

Brycen Hunt, Fairland QR 6-01 170 Sr.

Ryan Dixon, Fairland LB 6-01 225 Sr.

Quentin Cremeans, Fairland LB 6-01 215 Jr.

Garrett Spence, Fairland DB 6-01 175 Sr.

Eli Wilburn, South Point All-Purpose 5-10 160 Sr.

Blaine Freeman, South Point RB 5-09 190 Sr.

Brayden Hanshaw, South Point WR 6-02 175 Jr.

Camron Shockley, Chesapeake RB 5-07 145 Sr.

Drew Plantz, Chesapeake DB 5-07 140 Jr.

Special Mention

Player, Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.

Josh Johnson, Ironton DB 6-03 180 Jr.

Austin Bump, Ironton LB 6-00 205 Jr.

Jesse Copas, Ironton DE-LB 5-09 185 Jr.

Bowen Gossett, Ironton OL 6-02 265 Jr.

Jack Hayden, Fairland All-Purpose 6-01 180 Jr.

Christian Collins, Fairland WR 6-01 175 Sr.

Tristan Dailey, Fairland DL 6-00 210 Sr.

Anthony Burks, South Point OL 5-11 260 Sr.

Gage Chapman, South Point LB 5-10 160 Sr.

Garrett Napier, Chesapeake OL 6-00 295 Jr.

Offensive Players of the Year: Shaun Terry, Ironton; Peyton Jackson, Fairland

Defensive Player of the Year: Jake Darling, Wheelersburg

Lineman of the Year: Noah Patterson, Ironton

Coach of the Year: Dylan Wears, Zane Trace

Division 6

First Team

Player, Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.

Will Jones, Symmes Valley RB 6-03 175 Jr.

Caiden Mount, Symmes Valley LB 5-09 195 Jr.

Special Mention

Player, Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.

Braxton Conschafsky, Green RB 5-09 170 Sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Dylan Morton, Beaver Eastern

Defensive Player of the Year: Brandon Oldaker, Meigs Eastern

Lineman of the Year: Brewer Tomlison, Beaver Eastern

Coach of the Year: Scott Tomlison, Beaver Eastern

Division 6

First Team

Player, School Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.

Levi Jiles, Rock Hill RB 5-11 190 Sr.

Anthony Stamper, Rock Hill DB 5-10 165 Jr.

Daniel Medinger, Rock Hill OL 6-04 265 So.

Kaden Murphy, Coal Grove RB 5-08 165 So.

Brett Klaiber, Coal Grove OL 6-03 275 Sr.

Devin Bloomfield, Coal Grove DB 5-10 170 Sr.

Special Mention

Player, Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.

Chase Blevins, Rock Hill OL 6-00 265 Sr.

Chase Sizemore, Rock Hill LB 5-10 155 Jr.

Joe Scarberry, Coal Grove LB 6-00 200 Jr.

Caden Turner, Coal Grove LB 6-04 200 So.

Offensive Player of the Year: Braylon Robertson, Paint Valley

Defensive Player of the Year: Gavin Richards, Nelsonville-York

Lineman of the Year: Peyton Bell, Paint Valley

Coach of the Year: Corey Dye, Paint Valley