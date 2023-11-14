Cleo Thompson Published 2:11 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

July 21, 1937–Nov. 10, 2023

Cleo May (Patrick) Thompson, 86, of Ironton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Cleo was born on July 21, 1937 in Sciotoville, to her late parents Ernest Patrick and Esther May Patrick.

She also joined her husband, Harry Thompson, who she has missed so much in these last two years.

Cleo was a registered nurse at Lawrence County General Hospital in Ironton and assisted with the delivery of newborn babies. She loved the maternity nursing as it was her passion.

During her life as an Ironton native, she attended Ironton Schools and later went to Holzer School of Nursing. Many years later she attended Case Western and Dennison College for additional nursing degrees and certifications.

Cleo was very active in her Ironton community, she was a member of Xi Alpha Upsilon sorority.

Cleo and Harry moved to Augusta, Georgia and resided there for 18 years. While in Augusta, she and Harry were very active in West Acres Baptist Church where they sang in the choir.

Cleo returned to Ironton in recent years and most recently resided in Woodland Oaks Nursing facility in Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Twila and Mark Cartmell; son, Kevin Thompson; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Jeff Willis; and son, Patrick Thompson; grandchildren, Amanda Thompson, Joshua (Jessica) Cartmell, Jon Michael (Samantha) Thompson, Amy (Eric) Ermie, Christian (Anthony) Rice, Sarah (Jack) Watkins and Jordan (Courtney) Sherman; her sister; Sandra Fleming; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Keeping with Cleo’s wishes, there will be no services at this time.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton., is honored to assist the Thompson family in their time of need.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.