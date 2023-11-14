David Wooten Published 2:10 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

March 11, 1966–Oct. 16, 2023

David M. Wooten, 57, of West Palm Beach, Florida, sadly left us on Oct. 16, 2023.

He was born on March 11, 1966 in Ironton.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Jones Zaghawski; and sister, Sandy Wooten Gower.

He is survived by his sisters, Celia Wooten Hannah and Crystal Wooten Thomas (Mike); and his uncles, Darryl “Gator” Jones and Sam Jones (Rita).

In his honor, a small grave service will be performed by Pastor Ken Gowin Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Woodland Cemetery (Section 22), Ironton.