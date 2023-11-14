Ohio launches tax credit program for Commercial Driver’s License training Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov, Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik announced this week the launch of a new program to help alleviate the cost of Commercial Driver’s License training for Ohio employers.

The Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Training Program will provide $3 million in tax credits to Ohio employers to support the upskilling of current and future employers in today’s high-demand economy.

“Ohio is a state that makes things, and commercial drivers are essential to getting our products from here to there,” DeWine said. “This program takes a major step towards a more competitive, skilled, and agile workforce in Ohio that is poised to lead the future of manufacturing and trucking.”

Email newsletter signup

“By supporting individuals through tax credits for CDL training, we’re not just helping businesses, we’re helping truck and bus drivers and taking another positive step to attract people to a profession that is in desperate need of drivers,” Husted said. “It’s a strategic move that benefits everyone—employers, workers, and the state’s economy.”

Employers of all sizes and industries who are registered to do business in Ohio and employ Ohio resident W-2 employees are eligible to apply. Employers can earn tax credits for half of approved training costs, up to $25,000 in tax credits.

“It’s important for us as a state to grow and maintain this industry as Ohio builds on its legacy as the heart of manufacturing,” Mihalik said. “Just as it’s imperative for Ohio’s businesses to stay ahead in a competitive global market, it’s essential that we have the skilled workforce to support them.”

The tax credit applies to the training and/or credentialing of both current and prospective employees. Eligible training can be conducted by external training providers on the Ohio-approved CDL course provider list or qualified internal training instructors. Credentials must be for Class A or Class B state-issued CDLs.

The CDL Training Program was established in Ohio House Bill 66 in the 134th Ohio General Assembly. Applications will be released once annually, for calendar years 2023 through 2026.

The application and program guidelines are now available to view at development.ohio.gov/CDL. Applications will open Nov. 16 and are due Dec. 1 with awards to be announced on or before Dec. 31. Applications will be accepted and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

This program is in addition to a series of CDL improvements for Ohio truck drivers, initiated by Lt. Governor Husted’s InnovateOhio.

The Ohio Department of Development empowers communities to succeed by investing in Ohio’s people, places, and businesses. Learn more about our work at development.ohio.gov.