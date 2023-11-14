Rita Allen Published 2:16 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Rita Ann (Hensley) Allen, 75, of Coal Grove, died Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jonathan Wayne Allen.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with friend of the family Homer Waddle officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 6–8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.