Agnes Taylor

Published 8:50 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

July 18, 1932– Nov. 15, 2023

Agnes “Aggie” Taylor, 91, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, at the Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Mrs. Taylor was born in Sanilac County, Michigan on July 18, 1932, a daughter to the late Edward and Katherine (Pollum) Grifka.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank R. “Dutch” Taylor, who passed away October 7, 2000.

Aggie was a graduate of Ubly Community School in Michigan.

She was a mother and homemaker; she was also known for babysitting for many years in the Ironton area.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ironton, the Catholic Women’s Club, V.F.W. Post 8850 Auxiliary, Moose Auxiliary and Eagles Auxiliary.

She also was a volunteer for the Christ Woman United Group and for many years visited our local nursing homes and shut-ins. Aggie and Dutch were both fund raisers for the First United Methodist Church Crop Walk in Ironton for many years.

She was loving known to her grandchildren and many friends as “Busha.”

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Mike Taylor; her son-in-law, Kevin Dufore; four brothers; and five sisters.

Those left to carry on her legacy are her children, Jim (Laura) Taylor, of Ashland, Kentucky, Mary Ann Dufore, of Ironton and Jennifer (Matthew) Bok, of Columbus; her eight grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild on the way. She is also survived by one special sister, her twin, Alice Horetski.

Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ironton, with Father Wayne Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Donations may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 905 S. 5th St., Ironton, Ohio 45638 or to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101.

The family of Aggie Taylor would like to extend a special thank you to Community Hospice and their staff for the wonderful care.

Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is honored to assist the Taylor family during their time of need.

