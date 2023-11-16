Walter York Published 4:45 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

Walter William “Willie” York, 76, of Coal Grove, died Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, while at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary York.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Miller Funeral Home in Ashland, Kentucky, with Brother Randy Biggs officiating.

Visitation will be noon until service time Thursday at the funeral home.

Burial will follow services at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens in Ashland with full military honors by Ironton VFW Post 8850.

Arrangements are under the direction of Miller Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be offered at www.mfhfuneralhome.com.