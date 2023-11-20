Barbara Booth Published 1:16 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

Barbara Booth

Barbara Jean Booth, 83, of Ironton, died Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at King’s Daughter’s Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Glenn Booth.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service from 1:00-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Hall Funeral and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.