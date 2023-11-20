Columbine Bruce Published 12:41 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

Columbine “June” Bruce, 85, of Ironton, passed away Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at a local nursing facility.

June was born March 3, 1938, a daughter to the late Paul and Jessie (Jones) Childers.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Bruce.

June graduated from Coal Grove High School.

She was the manager for Jo-Ann Fabrics and a homemaker.

She enjoyed quilting, gardening, ceramics, watching football and being with her family.

June was a member of Zoar Baptist Church in Coal Grove.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Mitch Carey; sister, Fern Boggs; and three brothers, Paul, John and Larry Childers.

Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Cheryl Carey, of Ironton, and Stephanie (Kent) Branch; three grandsons, Travis (Carrie) Carey, Tyler (Maggie) Branch and Trent (Aysa) Branch; six great-grandchildren; and her special companion Lucy.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Rev. Jim Beals officiating.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.net.