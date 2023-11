Debra Johnson Published 12:33 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

Debra “Debi” Jean Johnson, 66, of Ironton, died Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

A celebration of Debi’s life will be held at Ironton Elks Lodge 177 in December, with details to be announced soon.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.