Destiny Blevins

Destiny Blevins

Destiny Nikki Blevins, 40, of Huntington, West Virginia, died at her residence on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

She is survived by her husband, John Blevins.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Cresent Hill Cemetery in Ceredo, West Virginia.

Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

