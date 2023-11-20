Frank Bova Jr Published 1:19 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

Frank Bova Jr.

Frank Joseph Stephen Bova Jr., 89, of Proctorville, died Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at his residence.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Visitation will take be noon–1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.