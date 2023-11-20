Gary Carrico

Published 1:36 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

By Obituaries

Gary Carrico

Gary Alan Carrico, 69, of Kitts Hill, died Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife. Shelley Jo (Chaffins) Carrico.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with pastors Eric Barnes and Steve Harvey officiating.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

More Obituaries

Pearl Williams

Rev. Robert Scyoc

Oscar Martin

Ruth Arix

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you think Ironton should change the runoff process for future mayoral races?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections