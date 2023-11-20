Gary Carrico Published 1:36 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

Gary Alan Carrico, 69, of Kitts Hill, died Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife. Shelley Jo (Chaffins) Carrico.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with pastors Eric Barnes and Steve Harvey officiating.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.