Published 12:57 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

George A Stamper, 79, died Nov. 15, 2023, surrounded by family.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Adkins) Stamper.

A Remembrance Service will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

Funeral service will be noon Wednesday at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences, to the Stamper family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.