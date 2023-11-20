Herman Spears Jr. Published 1:08 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

Herman Spears Jr.

Herman “Lee” Spears Jr., 83, of Chesapeake, died Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, at The Emogen Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his wife Aletha Kay Spears.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Mike Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.