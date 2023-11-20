Linda Ford Published 12:46 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

June 21, 1941–Nov. 18, 2023

Linda Ford, 82, of Coal Grove, passed away at her home on Nov. 18, 2023.

She was born on June 21, 1941 to the late Russell and Mierell Maddy Armstrong.

She was the widow of Frank Ford.

She was a member of Sharon Baptist Church of Ironton and retired from Ironton Iron.

She is survived by son, David (Katy) Ford; and daughter, Beth Horn; grandchildren, Elijah (Haley Jones) Ford, Dave (Candace) Horn and Cortney McQuay; great-grandchildren, Robbie Lynn McQuay, Frankie McQuay, Mathew McQuay, Emily Horn, Olivia Horn, Charlie Arthur and Brayden McFarland; and sister-in-laws, Patricia Demsey, Zelma Ingles and Doris Woods.

Funeral will be noon Wednesday at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral with Mike O’Bryant officiating.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral.

Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery.