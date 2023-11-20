Oscar Martin Published 3:14 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

Oscar Martin

March 9, 1935– Nov. 19, 2023

Oscar Jerome Martin, 88, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Martin was born March 9, 1935, in Ironton; a son to Charles and Mary (Heading) Martin.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bertha “Judy” (Erwin) Martin.

Oscar was a graduate of Rock Hill High School.

He retired in 1998 from AK Steel as a BO Operator.

Oscar was an awesome husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid Cincinnati Red’s fan.

He loved his grandchildren very much and was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Martin; wife, Judy; and three siblings, Charles Martin, Marjorie Gearhart and Ray Martin.

Those left to cherish his memory are Mark Martin, of Hanging Rock; daughter, Amy (John) Dickess, of Kitts Hill; and son, Michael (Terra) Martin, of Hanging Rock; his brother, John Martin, of Highland, Texas; sister, Mary Wooten, of Portsmouth; his beloved grandchildren, Zach (Lauren) Martin, of Lexington, Kentucky, Alana Martin, of Cincinnati, Johnathan (Eleni) Dickess, of Kitts Hill, Kyle (Haley) Dickess, of Kitts Hill, Megan Wallace, of Lavelette, West Virginia, Tanner Martin, of Hanging Rock, Taryn Martin, of Hanging Rock, and Madison Martin, of Hanging Rock; 10 great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Mamre Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Military graveside rites will be provided by the VFW Post 8850.

To offer the Martin family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.