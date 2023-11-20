Pearl Williams Published 7:09 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

Pearl Williams

Pearl Alfred Williams, 71, of Kitts Hill, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Kings Daughter’s Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa Williams.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Community Cemetery, Deering, with Pastor Todd Warner officiating.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.