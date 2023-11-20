Rev. Robert Scyoc Published 3:42 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

Rev. Robert Scyoc

Rev. Robert James Scyoc, 95, of South Point, died Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret (York) Scyoc.

Funeral service will be noon Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St. Ironton, with Ministers Daniel Sewell, Anthony Keaton, Clyde Carter and George York officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, 10 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Visit www.tracybrammerfh.com to offer condolences to the family.