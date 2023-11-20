Ruth Arix Published 2:00 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

Ruth Arix

Ruth Marie Arix, 67, of Proctorville, died Sunday Nov. 19, 2023, at Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Arix.

A private family graveside service will be held at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

There will be no visitation.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.