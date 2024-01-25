Jane Buchanan Published 8:23 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

Jane Buchanan

Dec. 23, 1931–Jan. 21, 2024

Jane Marie Carter Buchanan departed this world at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2024, at the Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

She was born near Sandy Hook, Kentucky, on Dec. 23, 1931, to Herschel Carter and Ethel Pennington Carter.

The eldest of her siblings, she became a caretaker at a young age and continued that throughout her life.

She leaves behind her devoted husband of over 66 years, John Buchanan; loving daughter Lu Buchanan; and Sherri Malone, whom she referred to as her “other daughter.” Also left to mourn her passing is her brother, Wayne (Carolyn) Carter in White House, Tennessee. Others left to mourn the loss are her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her youngest brother, Edgar; and her younger sister, Dorothy Carter Holbrook.

We would like to thank special family friends, Stephanie Adkins and Dan Fisher, who have been a blessing to the family over the last few years.

We also want to acknowledge and thank the staff of Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Every member of the staff showed her and the family compassion. They maintained her dignity, managed her pain, kept her comfortable, showed her kindness, respect and dignity with excellent nursing care. They are truly a Godsend.

There will be no visitation and a private interment at a later date in Woodland Cemetery in Ironton.

This was her wish. She didn’t want a “big fuss” made over her.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Community Hospice Care Center or your local animal rescue center.

O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home is assisting in the arrangements.