Patricia Clonch Published 8:24 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

Patricia Clonch

Patricia L. Clonch, 90, of Lake Mary, Florida, formerly of Lawrence County, died Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at Advent Health Hospice, Altamonte Springs, Florida.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.