Phyllis Webster Published 4:33 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

Phyllis June Dillow Webster, 85, of South Point, died Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Funeral services will be noon Monday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Ryan Byers officiating.

Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Grayson, Kentucky.

Visitation is 11 a.m.–noon Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Community Hospice of Ashland in Phyllis’s name.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.