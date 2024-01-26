Dwayne Stapleton Published 3:01 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

Dwayne Stapleton

Dwayne “Mario” Stapleton, 60, of Ironton, died Monday, January 22, 2024 surrounded by his family and friends at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Deidre (Pennington) Stapleton.

A funeral service will be noon Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, Ironton, with Pastor Kelly Stapleton officiating. Burial will follow in Mamre Cemetery, Kitts Hill.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To make online condolences to the Stapleton family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.