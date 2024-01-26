Dwayne Stapleton
Published 3:01 pm Friday, January 26, 2024
Dwayne Stapleton
Dwayne “Mario” Stapleton, 60, of Ironton, died Monday, January 22, 2024 surrounded by his family and friends at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.
He is survived by his wife, Deidre (Pennington) Stapleton.
A funeral service will be noon Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, Ironton, with Pastor Kelly Stapleton officiating. Burial will follow in Mamre Cemetery, Kitts Hill.
Email newsletter signup
Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday until the time of the service at the funeral home.
To make online condolences to the Stapleton family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.