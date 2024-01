Robin Napier Published 2:48 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

Robin Annette Napier, 57, of South Point, died Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, at King’s Daughter’s Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Walter Napier.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete at this time.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.