Teddy Adams Published 11:51 am Friday, January 26, 2024

Teddy Lee Adams, 72, of Kitts Hill, died on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held on 5–6 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.